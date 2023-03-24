Bail for murder case accused

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

Additional Sessions Judge Narender has granted bail to Gurmeet, an accused in a three-year-old murder case. The victim was murdered in the parking lot of the old District Courts, Sector 17, in 2019.

According to the prosecution, on September 4, 2019, Tejinder Singh, alias Malli, was allegedly shot dead and his friend injured by four assailants in broad daylight. Around two weeks later, the police had arrested three persons, including Gurmeet.

Terminder Singh, counsel for the accused, said Gurmeet was falsely implicated in the case and the witness had not identified the accused. The two other accused had been granted bail in the case earlier.