DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Chandigarh / Bail granted to Chandigarh spa owner accused of live streaming without consent

Bail granted to Chandigarh spa owner accused of live streaming without consent

Authorities have emphasised that although no footage was stored, the act of live monitoring itself constitutes a grave violation of privacy under BNS provisions.
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:05 PM Jun 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: iStock.
Advertisement

The Chandigarh Police have registered a case under Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Sandeep Bawa, the owner of a spa in Manimajra, following allegations of illegal surveillance made by a female client. The complaint was lodged by a woman from Sarangpur, who had booked an appointment online at the spa. During her visit, she became suspicious and reported the matter to the police.

Advertisement

Upon investigation, it was revealed that a hidden camera had been installed at the premises by the spa owner. Although the camera had no recording facility due to the absence of a hard disk, investigators found that it was being used to stream live footage. Police officials confirmed that the accused was allegedly monitoring the live feed in real-time, raising serious concerns regarding privacy invasion and intent.

During questioning, the accused claimed that the camera had been installed to keep tabs on his employees. However, police noted that the camera was not placed in a staff-only area, and its live monitoring without consent added to the suspicion of misuse. Sandeep Bawa was arrested during the investigation but has since been released on bail.

Advertisement

Authorities have emphasised that although no footage was stored, the act of live monitoring itself constitutes a grave violation of privacy under BNS provisions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts