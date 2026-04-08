Bail plea of cheating case accused junked in Chandigarh

A local court has dismissed the bail application of Jagtar Singh of Amritsar, an accused in an alleged cheating case registered on the complaint of Taranjot Kaur, who is presently posted as Deputy Manager, Director General School Education, Punjab, in Mohali. Complainant’s mother Gurdip Kaur was an IAS officer and father retired as IG-rank police officer.

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In the complaint, she alleged that the accused in connivance with certain other persons had forged documents of her 4 kanal house situated in Sector 8, Chandigarh, with the intention to usurp it. The police had registered the case on February 2.

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Taranjot further said that the accused claimed to be the owner on the basis of a forged sale agreement of 1998, which he said had been executed by the mother of the complainant.

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She added that the accused had produced a false death certificate of a different Taranjot Kaur (a resident of Khanna) before the civil court, claiming that the she (complainant) had expired on October 17, 2024, and there was no legal heir. Vikas Jain, counsel of the complainant, prayed before the court to dismiss the anticipatory bail application of the accused.