A Kharar court has sentenced Bajwa Developers Managing Director Jarnail Singh Bajwa to three years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine in a cheating case related to a housing project of Government Officials Welfare Organisation (GOWO) and IA Housing Solutions Private Limited (IAHSPL).

Complainant Kuldeepak Mittal, chairman of GOWO and power of attorney of IAHSPL had stated that Bajwa had proposed to develop 25 acres of land in Harlalpur village, Sector 124, Sunny Enclave, Kharar by building 1,500 flats for serving and retired government employees in 2012.

An initial sum of of around Rs 2.4 crore was transferred by cheques and direct payments to Bajwa Developers and architects.

The firm failed to fulfill the commitment and later sold the land to a third party. The complainant sent a legal notice in 2017 and later a criminal complaint was filed.

The court noted that Bajwa is not a first time offender and already has 53 cases registered against him. He was earlier declared a Proclaimed Offender.

Bajwa's counsel said they will challenge the order in a Mohali court.