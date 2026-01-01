Balachauria murder accused escapes police custody, shot dead in Mohali encounter

One of the alleged shooters arrested for the recent killing of kabaddi promoter Rana Balachauria was shot in an early morning encounter, hours after he reportedly fled the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) custody.

The Punjab Police said gangster Karan Pathak, alias Karan Defaulter, 23, who had been in CIA custody for the past few days, had complained of severe chest pain late last night. While being shifted in a police van to the Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Pathak managed to flee after the vehicle hit a median amid dense fog. The accused was in handcuffs and was being escorted by three CIA men at the time.

A manhunt was launched and the accused was traced by three policemen — two local SHOs and CIA in-charge — to a location near Rurki Kham village in Kharar around 6 am, the police said. Pathak, a resident of Amritsar with links to Uttar Pradesh, allegedly fired six to eight rounds from a pistol. The police retaliated by firing eight to 10 rounds. Pathak was hit in the leg but kept firing in a bid to escape, the police said. A police officer, Sapinder Singh, was injured in the firing.

The accused was subsequently nabbed and taken to a private hospital from where he was shifted to the Civil Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Asked about how an accused in handcuffs managed to get hold of a pistol in custody and flee, Mohali SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said Pathak broke free by hitting the cops. “For six-seven hours, he was on the loose and managed to get hold of a weapon (.30 bore). The handcuff was missing when he was nabbed. Still we need to check... and will inform you later,” the SSP said.

Two FIRs have been registered in connection with the case.

Pathak, who is also an accused in the killing of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria’s mother, was recently arrested along with another shooter, Tarandeep Singh, and an accomplice from Howrah in West Bengal by the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force in connection with Balachauria’s murder.

Balachauria was shot on December 15 during a tournament in Sector 79, Sohana, amid escalating gang rivalries reportedly orchestrated by foreign-based handlers.