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Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh's Balbir Singh-Patanjali Kumar bag gold in TT doubles

Chandigarh's Balbir Singh-Patanjali Kumar bag gold in TT doubles

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:27 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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After winning team event silver medal, the local pair of Balbir Singh Virdi and Patanjali Kumar of Chandigarh bagged the gold medal in the men’s doubles event at the 32nd National Masters Table Tennis Championship being held in Pune.

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The local pair achieved the feat in the men’s 75+ doubles category. In the final match, the local pair of Virdi and Kumar defeated Dev Agarwal M and Kumawat Ramph of Rajasthan 11-6, 11-7, 11-9. Before registering an outright win for gold medal, the local pair defeated PV Ramakrishana and P Irudhayaraj of Tamil Madu. The local team lost the first game 8-11, but levelled the match by winning the next 11-9.

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In the next, the local pair against went down 8-11, but bounced back with a 11-3, 11-9 win to win the semifinal.

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