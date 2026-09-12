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Home / Chandigarh / Balongi residents block road over contaminated water supply

Balongi residents block road over contaminated water supply

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:33 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Alleging a contaminated supply of drinking water, Balongi residents on Friday blocked the Balongi-Mohali main road and demanded immediate and regular supply of clean water.

For the past several months, the supply of drinking water has been contaminated in Balongi, causing significant inconvenience to the residents. Locals allege they are forced to use contaminated water, which increases the risk of various water-borne diseases.

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According to locals, despite Balongi being under the Municipal Corporation’s jurisdiction, the water system is still managed by the panchayat, which residents claim is unable to function properly. The demonstration ended after discussion were held between protesters and the SDM. The Sarpanch also assured the locals that the issue will be resolved and won’t happen again.

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