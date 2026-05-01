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Home / Chandigarh / Balongi youth stabbed to death, 2 hurt

Balongi youth stabbed to death, 2 hurt

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 12:36 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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A youth of Balongi was stabbed to death and his two friends were seriously injured in a knife attack at Adarsh Nagar Colony on Wednesday night.

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The victim, Abhishek, was hit in the neck and died on the spot. His friend Prashant and Jyotish sustained injuries on hands and leg and were admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh. The assailant, Manish, fled the spot after the attack.

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The police said the three friends had gathered to celebrate the birthday of Prashant. The assailant used to abuse Prashant’s father and they thought of clarifying things.

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When they asked Manish about the matter, he allegedly attacked Prashant. When Abhishek allegedly tried to intervene, the assailant took out a knife and slashed his neck. He also attacked Abhishek’s friends with the knife, leaving them injured.

The police said Prashant was discharged from the hospital today, while Jyotish had been referred to the PGI.

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Balongi SHO Periwinkle Grewal said, “A murder case has been registered. The absconding accused will be arrested soon.”

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