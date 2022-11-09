Balramji Das Tandon Cricket Meet: Haryana, Punjab top points table

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 8

Haryana bagged full seven points by registering an innings and 16 runs win over Jammu & Kashmir during the 2nd Balramji Das Tandon U-16 Multi-Day Cricket Tournament at the GMSSS, Sector 26.

Chasing Haryana’s 461 runs, Jammu & Kashmir lads could score only 281 runs in their first innings. Later, put to follow-on, Jammu & Kashmir lads again failed and were bowled out for 164 runs. Ali Malik took six wickets in both innings for Haryana.

Meanwhile, Gursimrandeep’s six-wicket haul helped Punjab beat Himachal Pradesh by an innings and 42 runs. Punjab had claimed a 241- run lead over Himachal Pradesh with the help of skipper Rahul Kumar’s (236) double ton.

In their second innings, Himachal Pradesh lads were bowled out for 199 runs. Gursimrandeep (6/38) was the pick of bowlers, while Gursharan and Lakshya shared two wickets each. Agrasar Chambiyal (64) and Soham Mishra (54) scored half centuries for Himachal Pradesh.

Both Punjab and Haryana earned seven points from their respective wins. With two wins so far, Punjab is currently positioned on top with 14 points, while Haryana bagged 10 points with one draw and a win.

