Balramji Das Tandon Cricket meet: Himachal Pradesh score 221 runs in first innings

Chandigarh, November 5
Himachal Pradesh team was bundled out for 221 in its first innings against Punjab in the third match of the 2nd Balramji Das Tandon U-16 Multi-Day Cricket Tournament, being played at the Cricket Stadium in Sector 16 here today.
Devashish Saijal (56) and Ishaan Thakur (50) scored half-centuries, while Mohit and Shabad took three wickets for the bowling side. In reply, Punjab scored 77/1 at the draw of stumps.
In another match being played at GMSSS-26, Haryana is inching for a mammoth total against Jammu and Kashmir, with a magnificent century by Saksham Sharma (125). Haryana consolidated its position with 383/4 at the end of the day’s play. Ali Malik added unbeaten 96 runs, while Rudraksh Narwal contributed 79 runs to the team’s total.
