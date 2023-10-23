Balramji Das Trophy: Goa trail on opening day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 22

Goa trail by 193 runs against Chhattisgarh on the first day of a league match of the ongoing Balramji Das Tandon U-16 Multi-Day Cricket Tournament being held at the Cricket Institute of Chandigarh (CIC).

Goa skipper won the toss and put Chhattisgarh to bat. The team declared its innings at 254/8 runs. Dhananjay Nayak (59) remained the highest scorer for the side. In reply, by the end of the day’s play, Goa had scored 61 runs at the loss of two wickets.

Jammu & Kashmir is heading for a big win against Mizoram in another match. Batting first, Mizoram bundled out at 33 runs in their first innings. Arun Kumar took seven wickets. J&K scored 249/4 before declaring their innings. At the end of the day’s play, Manipur scored 35/5.

UT beat Saurashtra in T20

Chandigarh women defeated Saurashtra by 28 runs in their third encounter at the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 tournament in Vadodara. This was Chandigarh’s first win in the tournament. The local side posted 122/3 in 20 overs. In reply, the opposition batters stumbled against Kashve as she claimed three wickets. Saurashtra failed to recover from early blow.

