Baltana police post in-charge sent to lines after CCTV shows him slapping hotel staff

The in-charge of the Baltana police post, Harinder Singh, has been sent to police lines and an inquiry has been ordered against him for allegedly slapping and thrashing two female hotel receptionists during the investigation of a rioting case.

Advertisement

The incident was captured on CCTV, in which the investigating officer is seen assaulting two employees of the hotel. He had gone to the hotel for investigation after an FIR was registered against the hotel staff for beating a man and fracturing both his legs on that day.

Advertisement

Zirakpur ASP Ghazalpreet Kaur said a new in-charge will be posted soon. “Investigation is underway in the matter. If any new facts come to light, further action will be taken,” she said.