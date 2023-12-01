Baltana resident walks free in rash driving case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

The court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rahul Garg acquitted a Baltana resident in a case of rash driving after the prosecution failed to prove the charges against the accused.

Gaurav of Zirakpur was arrested on the charge of injuring two persons, including a woman, while driving a car in rash and negligent manner.

In her complaint to the police, a woman stated that on March 18, 2018, she, along with her friend Deepak, was going to her house in Sector 22 on a bike after having meal at an eatery in Sector 28 when around 10.10 pm, a car coming from the Sector 27/28 roundabout jumped the red light and banged into the bike. She alleged that the car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner.

The bikers fell on the road and sustained injuries. They were taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, in a PCR vehicle.

The accused was arrested during the course of investigation. A challan was presented against him. On finding a prima facie case, charges for the offences punishable under Sections 279, 337 and 338 of the Indian Penal Code were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Vinod Verma, the counsel for the accused, argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. He said the injured persons failed to support the persecution version and there was no other eyewitness to the alleged accident.

After hearing of the arguments, the court acquitted the accused.

The court observed that one of the injured persons, Deepak, had not supported the prosecution allegations and was declared hostile. The woman stated that she became unconscious after the accident. Hence, there was no evidence to establish that the accused was driving the offending vehicle rashly and negligently.

