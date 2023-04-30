Baltana restaurant owner fined Rs 10K over substandard sauce

Mohali, April 29
Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Amaninder Kaur Brar has penalised the owner of a Baltana restaurant under the Food Safety and Standards Act.
The order comes on a complaint filed by Anil Kumar, Food Safety Officer, Office of Civil Surgeon, Mohali. The officer claimed that Sagar Ratna, a restaurant, Baltana, was checked on January 27 last year and samples of green sauce were taken. As per the findings of the test report, the ingredients were sub-standard.
The restaurant owner has been ordered to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.
