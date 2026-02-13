Baltana railway underbridge lingers on as Chandigarh Admn fails to deposit Rs 6.4 cr

The construction of the much-awaited road underbridge (RUB) at the Raipur Kalan-Harmilap Nagar level crossing in Baltana is likely to get delayed. The UT Administration is yet deposit Rs 6.40 crore, its share in the project cost, with the Railways. Advertisement

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had earlier accorded his approval to deposit the UT’s 50% per cent share amounting to Rs 6.40 crore with the Railway authorities.

Advertisement

Officials said the acquisition of land measuring 5 kanal and 19 marla to replace the level crossing with an RUB was yet to be completed and the funds could be transferred to the Railways after getting possession of the land.

Advertisement

The Northern Railway had invited e-bids for the construction of the RUB through a “normal pushing” technique while train operations continue on the line. The bids were opened today, but work on the project could not be started until the funds were transferred to the Railways. After the allotment of the work, the project has to be completed within 12 months.

Meanwhile, Partap Singh Rana, chairman, Joint Action Committee, has threatened an indefinite fast over the delay in transfer of funds by the UT Administration.

Advertisement

A large number of residents of Raipur Kalan village, Mauli Jagran and Vikas Nagar in Chandigarh, Baltana, Zirakpur and Dhakoli in Mohali district, and Panchkula use this level crossing. The underbridge will give them respite from long traffic jams at the level crossing during rush hour in the morning and evening.

The project was conceived seven years ago. The UT Administration had issued a notification in July last year for the acquisition of nearly 0.74 acre in Raipur Kalan for the construction of the RUB. The project is a collaborative effort between the Railways and the UT Administration, with both entities sharing the project’s cost almost equally.

The Northern Railway had sanctioned the project in 2021-22 at an estimated cost of Rs 7.99 crore on a cost sharing basis, with the UT’s share pegged at Rs 4 crore and that of the Railways at Rs 3.99 crore.

However, the work remained pending for over four years due to non-acquisition of land and non-deposition of the requisite funds by the UT Administration.

With the delay in execution of the project, its cost escalated to Rs 12.81 crore.