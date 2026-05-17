Baltana RUB work set to begin

The long-awaited road under-bridge (RUB) at the Baltana level crossing will finally see the light of day. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, along with Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu, will lay the foundation stone of the project on May 20.

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The UT Administration has already completed the land acquisition process for the project. The Northern Railway had invited e-bids for the construction of the RUB through a “normal pushing” technique, which ensures railway operations continue on the line during construction work. The financial bids for the allotment of work could not be opened on the scheduled date (February 13), as the UT Administration had failed to deposit its 50% share with the Railway authorities. Later, the administration deposited Rs 6.4 crore with the Railways to address the long-pending demand of residents of Baltana and Makhan Majra for elimination of the manual level crossing. Officials stated that construction was likely to start soon and the project has to be completed within 12 months.

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“The Governor not only sanctioned the funds, but got them released too,” said Pratap Singh Rana, chairman of the Joint Action Committee for Baltana Residents. He said senior officials from the Ambala Division of Northern Railway, along with officers from the civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering departments, visited the Raipur Kalan-Harmilap Nagar railway crossing yesterday.

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The officials reviewed preparations for the foundation-laying ceremony and issued necessary instructions to the staff concerned.

Rana said once completed, the RUB would rid the local residents of long traffic jams at the railway crossing. A large number of residents of Raipur Kalan village, Mauli Jagran and Vikas Nagar in Chandigarh; Baltana, Zirakpur and Dhakoli in Mohali district; and Panchkula use this level crossing every day.

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The UT Administration has acquired nearly 0.74 acres in Raipur Kalan for the project. It is a collaborative effort between the Railways and the UT Administration, with both entities sharing the project cost almost equally.

According to the Social Impact Assessment report, the agricultural land of only two families of Raipur Kalan village was acquired for the project and no family was displaced. The Northern Railway had sanctioned the project in 2021-22 at an estimated cost of Rs 7.99 crore on a cost-sharing basis, with the UT’s share pegged at Rs 4 crore and that of the Railways at Rs 3.99 crore. However, the work remained pending for over four years due to non-acquisition of land and non-payment of the requisite funds by the UT Administration. With the delay, its cost escalated to Rs 12.81 crore.