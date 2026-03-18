Baltana under-bridge: UT Admn to deposit Rs 6.4 cr with Railways

Finally, the construction of the much-awaited road under-bridge (RUB) at the Raipur Kalan-Harmilap Nagar level-crossing in Baltana will begin.

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According to a letter written by the UT Chief Engineer to OSD to UT Administrator, the matter has already been sent to the Finance Department on February 25 for its administrative approval and further concurrence to deposit 50 per cent share of UT (Rs 6.40 crore) of the total project cost (Rs 12.80 crore) to the Railways. UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had earlier accorded his approval to deposit UT’s 50% per cent share amounting to Rs 6.40 crore with the railway authorities.

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Pratap Singh Rana, chairman of Joint Action Committee for Baltana Residents, expressed gratitude to Kataria for his intervention in getting the funds released.

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“This is the result of the intervention of the Administrator that the file of this project, which had been stuck for years, has now moved rapidly. After he took note of this matter, the Administration has given priority to the process of releasing the funds,” he said, and added that an amount of Rs 6.40 crore would now be transferred to the Railways soon by the Chandigarh Administration.

The Northern Railway had invited e-bids for the construction of the RUB through a “normal pushing” technique while train operations continue on the line. The bids had been opened, but work on the project could not be started until the funds were transferred to the Railways. After the allotment of the work, the project has to be completed within 12 months.

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A large number of residents of Raipur Kalan village, Mauli Jagran and Vikas Nagar in Chandigarh, Baltana, Zirakpur and Dhakoli in Mohali district, and Panchkula use this level-crossing. The under-bridge will give them respite from long traffic jams during rush hour in the morning and evening.