Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, October 12

Ban on six dog breeds, proposed Rs 10,000 fine for each bylaw violation to be charged through water bill/property tax and designating places for feeding stray dogs are among the amendments proposed by the Municipal Corporation to the bylaws for pets and community dogs.

Keeping in view the safety of the public and other living beings, six breeds proposed to be banned include American Bulldog, American Pit Bull, Bull Terrier, Cane Corso, Dogo Argentio, Rottweiler and any cross of these breeds.

Anyone found breeding/keeping these dogs will be punished as per the bylaws and dog(s) seized immediately. The clause will not be applicable to the owners of these dog breeds who have registered their pets with the corporation. However, they need to keep their dogs muzzled at all times during walking and also put these on leash that is strong enough to keep the canines under control. They are also advised to get these pets trained for a docile behaviour.

Besides, it has also been proposed to double the existing penalty from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for each bylaw violation. In case of non-payment of penalty within seven days, it will be added to the water bill or the property tax of the violator.

At present, registration costs Rs 500 per dog. Now, it has been proposed to renew the registration every five years at Rs 50 per dog.

In case a dog is seized for some violation, maintenance charges for one day has been proposed to be reduced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 200. If the dog is not claimed within seven days, its registration will be cancelled and it will be sold off in an open sale through registered volunteers/NGOs.

As far as stray dogs are concerned, it has been proposed that it will be the responsibility of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to designate a place in their respective localities for feeding community dogs. The feeding spot must be a place that is not used by children/public/dog walkers to avoid any untoward incident.

Also, the civic body has proposed to mandate all volunteers/NGOs/dog lovers, groomers, pet breeders and shopkeepers register with the MC. Their roles have also been specified in the proposed bylaws.

These existing bylaws were notified on June 7, 2010, and amended on July 21, 2020. Approval for all new amendments will be decided during the coming MC House meeting on October 17.

