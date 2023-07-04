Ban on going near water bodies in Mohali district

Mohali, July 3
District Magistrate Aashika Jain on Monday issued an order prohibiting people from venturing into an area of 20 m from rivers, drains, dams and natural water bodies in the district. Among the areas where the ban has been imposed are the Mubarikpur causeway, Sukhna Choe in Baltana, drain near Khajoor Mandi, Tangri river, Patiala ki Rao, Chhoti Badi Naggal, Jayanti ki Rao, Togan causeway, Mirzapur Choe, Tarapur causeway and Ghaggar ki Rao. The orders will remain in force till September 30.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sacking spree in NCP to wrest control
Sharad expels MPs Praful, Tatkare | Ajit axes state chief, s...
SC asks Manipur to submit fresh status report on violence
Situation improving, court told | Next hearing on July 10
Modi to host virtual SCO summit today
Iran to be accepted as ninth member