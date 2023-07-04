Ban on going near water bodies in Mohali district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 3

District Magistrate Aashika Jain on Monday issued an order prohibiting people from venturing into an area of 20 m from rivers, drains, dams and natural water bodies in the district. Among the areas where the ban has been imposed are the Mubarikpur causeway, Sukhna Choe in Baltana, drain near Khajoor Mandi, Tangri river, Patiala ki Rao, Chhoti Badi Naggal, Jayanti ki Rao, Togan causeway, Mirzapur Choe, Tarapur causeway and Ghaggar ki Rao. The orders will remain in force till September 30.