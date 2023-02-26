Ban on share-wise registry: Property owners take out candlelight march in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 25
A large number of property owners took out a candlelight march to protest against the ban on share-wise registry, at the Sector 17 Plaza here this evening.
Harpal Singh, president of the Chandigarh Property Share Holder Association, said city residents were not going to sit silent until their rights were returned to them. The protest would continue to take a more formidable form.
After the Supreme Court judgement, the UT Administration has banned the share-wise registration of residential properties in the city.
