Ban on stilt plus 4-storey buildings in Haryana: Dealers meet HSVP Chief Administrator

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 15

Irked at the cancellation of applications for construction of stilt plus 4-storey buildings here, property dealers has asked the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) whether a separate policy is being formulated for making Panchkula a tricity.

Suresh Agarwal, president, Haryana State Property Dealers’ Association, stated this during a meeting of the association with Chief Administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi today.

Joshi informed the delegation the property dealers that there would be only one policy for the entire Haryana state, in which Panchkula was also included. Panchkula will not be treated differently, he added.

Aggarwal also asked about the people who have been allotted plots under 264 FAR in the auction, to which Ajit Balaji Joshi said the interest of all allottees would be taken care of and the next auction would be held under 264 FAR.

Aggarwal asked what would happen to the people whose house plans had been passed and who were about to start construction. Joshi said for the time being, the construction of new houses had been banned but the construction of those house where lintels had been laid would not be stopped.

The delegation urged Joshi to ask the government to reconsider its decision.

Rajesh Dhanda and Abhay Jain said the decision of the government would result in litigations because the construction of such house was allowed in Gurgaon. They said they would submit a memorandum in this regard to the Chief Minister.