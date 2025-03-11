Ban on use of speakers at Hola-Mohalla

The Hola-Mohalla celebrations at Sri Anandpur Sahib and Sri Kiratpur Sahib are set to take place from March 10 to March 15, 2025. In a bid to ensure the safety and well-being of the devotees, a ban has been imposed on the use of speakers on tractors and trucks during the festivities.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rupnagar, Gulneet Singh Khurana, said that police administrations across all districts in Punjab have been informed to issue instructions to Station House Officers (SHOs) and Traffic incharges. The instructions will be passed on to representatives of truck unions and panchayats.

Mansa Devi Temple launches online booking

Advertisement

Panchkula: Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board's Chief Administrator and Deputy Commissioner Monika Gupta announced the launch of an online booking system for offering "chola" at temple premises. The ritual will take place from March 16 to April 30.

Online bookings will open on April 10. Interested devotees can register on the shrine board’s website www.mansadevi.org.in. TNS

Advertisement

Varsity bags impact award

Chandigarh: Rayat Bahra University was honoured with the Big Impact Award by Big FM for its commitment to providing quality education. The event was attended by actors Arbaaz Khan, Mandy Thakkar and Hardeep Garewal. Gurinder Singh Bahra, vice-chairman of the Rayat Bahra Group, expressed his gratitude. TNS

Army Institute of law wins contest

Mohali: The Army Institute of Law, Mohali, emerged as the winner of the two-day 8th RBU Moot Court Competition, hosted by Rayat Bahra University. The contest brought together law students from across the country to showcase their legal knowledge and advocacy skills. TNS

Glaucoma Awareness Walk

Panchkula: Drishti Eye Hospital organised a Glaucoma Awareness Walk at Yavnika Park to educate the public about the "silent thief of sight." The hospital’s team, including founder Dr Ashok Gupta, participated in the walk. TNS