Ban superstitious practices in House, MC chief urged

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:16 AM May 02, 2025 IST
RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association, has demanded a ban on spreading superstitious practices in the MC House.

In a letter to the MC Commissioner, he said certain councillors displayed green chilli and lemon on Wednesday to get rid of ‘the evil eye’ on MC House. Some councillors also reportedly sprinkled holy water to remove the bad luck from the House.

Garg said these councillors propagated superstitious activities, which should not be permitted in the MC House. He also sought restrictions on items that could be carried by councillors during House meetings.

