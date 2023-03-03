Bangalore log 6-wicket win over Chandigarh in SBI meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

Bangalore defeated Chandigarh by six wickets, in the ongoing SBI Inter Zonal Cricket League, on Thursday. Batting first, Chandigarh lads posted 106/9 in allotted 20 overs with the help of Vishwas Bhalla (28). Chtean Williams claimed three wickets, while Pawan Deshpande and S Arvind claimed two wickets each. In reply, Bangalore posted 107/4. Williams (32) was the sole main run scorer for the side. Varun Khanna and Kapil claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

In the second match, Delhi logged a 52-run win over Ahmedabad. Batting first, Delhi posted 146/7 in 20 overs. Manish Giri (35) was the run performer for the side. Sandeep Mniyar and Hardik Nayak claimed two wickets each for the bowling side. In reply, Ahmedabad scored 94/8 with Dharmendra (21) scoring a lion’s share in the chase. Vijay B Mishra claimed three wickets, while Vinay Kumar took two for the bowling side.

In another match, Lucknow ousted Patna by seven wickets. Chasing 109 runs, Lucknow lads scored 110/3 with the help of Majeed Khaleel (51). Earlier, batting first, Patna posted 109/9 in allotted 20 overs.

Pawan Kumar Sahu (46) remained the main contributor for the side. Gyanendra Pandey claimed three wickets, while Naveen Bhati took two for the bowling side. Kerala defeated North East by 85 runs. Chasing Kerala’s 165-run target, North East batting line-up bundled out for 76 runs. Raiphi Vincent scored 52 runs for the winning side, while Rakesh and Kevin Oscar claimed two wickets each. Mumbai recorded a one-sided win over Kolkata. Rajeev Kamath scored 101 off 63 balls to help Mumbai achieve 163/6.

In reply, Kolkaa lads bundled out for 43 runs. Gautam Yadav claimed a five-wicket haul for Mumbai, while Ameya Ubale took two wickets. Subrata Ram remained the main wicket taker for Kolkata.

In other matches, Hyderabad defeated Chennai by 107 runs, Bhopal ousted Amaravati by 38 runs and Jaipur defeated Bhubaneswar by 36 runs.