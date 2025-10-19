Bank donates equipment to GMSH-16

IDBI Bank donated advanced medical equipment worth Rs 8.9 lakh to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 under its corporate social responsibility initiative — Hospital Outreach.
The donated equipment included a syringe infusion pump, a digital spirometer with laptop as well as an infant care warmer.
Mohit Manohar Sinha, Regional Head (Chandigarh), IDBI Bank, expressed hope that the equipment makes a meaningful difference in patient care.
