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Home / Chandigarh / Bank employees stage protests, demand immediate 5-day banking

Bank employees stage protests, demand immediate 5-day banking

United Forum of Bank Unions says delay in implementing agreed five-day workweek is causing resentment; warns of further action, including strike, if demand remains unresolved

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Rajmeet Singh
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:34 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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United Forum of Bank Unions says delay in implementing agreed five-day workweek is causing resentment; warns of further action.
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Bank employees and officers from various banks on Thursday held a massive demonstration at Bank Square, Sector 17, Chandigarh, as part of a nationwide call by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), demanding the immediate implementation of the long-pending five-day banking week.

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Demonstrations were organised after office hours in state capitals and major towns, centres and cities across the country under the banner of the UFBU. The programme follows the nationwide strike observed on January 27, 2026, on the same demand.

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The UFBU expressed serious concern over the continued delay, despite the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) having agreed to the introduction of five-day banking in the MoU as well as the Settlement/Joint Note, and having recommended the matter to the government.

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Addressing the gathering, union leaders said the demand for five-day banking was neither new nor unreasonable. They said bank employees and officers had been patiently awaiting the implementation of an understanding reached through the established process of collective bargaining.

They questioned why an issue already agreed upon between the IBA and the unions continued to remain pending for government approval.

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The speakers emphasised that the banking workforce had consistently stood with the nation during major challenges, including financial crises, demonetisation, the COVID-19 pandemic and the implementation of various government schemes.

They said five-day banking was now a matter of fairness, dignity of labour, work-life balance and a modern working environment, and urged the Government of India to honour the commitment without further delay.

The leaders also pointed out that modern banking was no longer dependent solely on physical branch operations. Digital banking, ATMs, mobile and internet banking, and electronic payment systems provide customers access to essential banking services round the clock. Five-day banking, they said, could therefore be implemented without compromising customer convenience or operational efficiency.

The demonstrators cautioned that the prolonged delay in implementing an already negotiated and agreed-upon issue was creating widespread resentment among bank employees and officers.

The UFBU has indicated that its constituent unions would meet to decide the further course of action, including strike action, if the issue continues to remain unresolved.

Bank employees and officers from various banks on Thursday held a massive demonstration at Bank Square, Sector 17, Chandigarh, as part of a nationwide call by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

Bank employees and officers from various banks on Thursday held a massive demonstration at Bank Square, Sector 17, Chandigarh, as part of a nationwide call by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).

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