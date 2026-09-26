Bank employees to observe 3-day nationwide strike

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), comprising seven major bank employee and officer unions (AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC), has announced a three-day nationwide bank strike on September 28, 29 and 30. Over eight lakh employees and officers across public sector banks, private banks, foreign banks, regional rural banks and cooperative banks are expected to participate in the strike.

Following this, an indefinite strike will commence on October 26, 2026, if demands are not met. To protest the ongoing delay, a large demonstration was held yesterday outside the State Bank of India building in Sector 5, Panchkula, drawing the participation of over 500 bank officers and employees. UFBU leaders addressed the media to highlight their core grievances.

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The union leaders noted that a five-day work week was already standard practice in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), LIC, GIC, Central and state government offices, stock exchanges and money/foreign exchange markets. Furthermore, with the proliferation of digital banking and alternative delivery channels, making all Saturdays holidays — while adjusting daily working hours from Monday to Friday — would cause minimal disruption to customers, they said.