Home / Chandigarh / Bank employees’ unions hold protest for 5-day banking week

Bank employees’ unions hold protest for 5-day banking week

Threaten nationwide strike on January 27 if 5-day week model not implemented

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:20 PM Jan 05, 2026 IST
Leaders of the United Forum of Bank Unions, the apex body representing bank employees and officers across the country, address a gathering during a protest in Chandigarh on Monday. Tribune photo
The United Forum of Bank Unions, the apex body representing bank employees and officers across the country, held a demonstration at the Bank Square, Sector 17, Chandigarh, as part of its nationwide agitation demanding the immediate implementation of a five-day banking week.

The forum reiterated that the demand was both reasonable and overdue. At present, over 99% of banking transactions are conducted through digital channels such as UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs. Customers already have uninterrupted access to banking services on Saturdays and Sundays through these alternative digital platforms. Hence, a five-day banking week will in no way affect public convenience.

Forum leaders pointed out that Central, state, government institutions and regulatory bodies, including the Reserve Bank of India, are already working under the five-day work-week model, recognising the importance of productivity, efficiency and work-life balance. After prolonged negotiations, the forum and the Indian Banks’ Association reached an agreement in March 2024 to introduce a five-day work week in banking. However, despite the agreement, the Government of India has not yet accorded approval, causing widespread dissatisfaction among bank employees and officers.

Addressing the gathering, forum leaders warned that continued delay was unjustified and discriminatory, particularly when similar benefits had been extended to other sectors. They called upon the Central government to honour the agreement and implement the decision without further delay. The forum categorically stated that if the five-day work week was not implemented, the agitation would be intensified, culminating in an all-India bank strike on January 27.

The demonstration was addressed by prominent forum leaders, including Jagdish Rai (AIBEA), Iqbal Singh Malhi (NCBE), Priyvrat (AIBOC), Rajiv Sirhindi, Pankaj Sharma, Sachin Katiyar, among others.

