Bank lockers heist: Ambala cops scan CCTV footage for leads

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 26

A day after a theft was reported from The Ambala Central Cooperative Bank Ltd in Baldev Nagar, the police have started scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas to get some leads about the burglars who decamped with jewellery and other valuables from as many as 24 lockers at the bank.

The bank has 180 lockers. The burglars broke 32 and made off with jewellery, documents and other valuables in 24 of them. They also took along the DVRs of the CCTV with them.

The bank was closed on Friday evening and employees came to know about the incident after they found the lockers ransacked on Monday following which they informed the police.

Bank manager Bhushan Lal Gupta said, “So far six to seven customers have reached with their details. They have informed about a loss of around Rs 70-80 lakh. The exact loss could be ascertained only after all customers submit their details. We have informed all customers whose lockers were broken and are waiting for their response. There had been no such incident here in the past.”

To a query, he said, “As per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, the customer will get 100 times compensation of the per annum rent of the locker in case of loss. The customers will get the compensation of Rs 50,000 if they fulfill the conditions and formalities. The per annum rent of the locker here was Rs 500. The absence of bills for their valuables and jewellery will be a major issue for the customers.”

SHO of Baldev Nagar police station Sandeep said the record regarding the valuables kept in the lockers was being obtained and they were recording statements in the case.

DSP (Headquarter) Ramesh Kumar, who is heading the SIT formed to probe the case, said, “We have obtained the footage of CCTVs installed at some showrooms on this route and other areas. It will take some time and our teams are working on the case. We are yet to get information regarding the exact loss. Since the bank was closed since Friday and the incident was reported on Monday, the exact date of the incident is also yet to be ascertained.”

Meanwhile, some customers today met Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij at his residence to raise their concerns and sought recovery of their losses. The complainants accused the bank of lapses and alleged that they suffered losses due to the negligence of the bank as there was no guard and no proper alarm system. The minister then spoke to Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa over the phone about the incident.

#Ambala