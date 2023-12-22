Bank officer gets bail in Rs 3-cr loan fraud case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh , December 21

A local court has granted bail to Kanishak Bhagat, a bank officer arrested in an alleged loan fraud case of over Rs 3 crore.

The police had registered the case on a complaint of SBI regional manager, Panchkula, who had alleged that 98 persons had taken personal loans under Express Credit Scheme by showing themselves as regular employees of the PGI, the MC Chandigarh, etc. They had furnished forged salary slips, Forms No. 16, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, ID cards, etc.

Harish Bhardwaj, the counsel for the accused, contended that Kanishak was implicated and had been in custody since November 15 this year. He was not named as an accused in the FIR. He was the field officer, who had examined documents of 27 loan cases while rest of the 98 cases were scrutinised by someone else. A total of 300 loans were disbursed by their bank branch, said the counsel, adding that the applicant did not violate any direction of the Express Credit Master Circular.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted bail to the accused.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .

#Panchkula