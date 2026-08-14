Bank staff press for 5-day work week, stage demonstration in Chandigarh

Bank employees and officers staged a massive demonstration at Bank Square in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Thursday, demanding the immediate implementation of a five-day banking week.

Advertisement

The protest was organised under the banner of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) as part of a nationwide call, with demonstrations held after office hours in state capitals and major towns across the country. The programme followed a nationwide strike on January 27, 2026, over the same demand.

Advertisement

UFBU leaders said the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) had already agreed to introduce a five-day banking week in the MoU, Settlement and Joint Note with bank unions and had recommended the proposal to the government. They questioned the continued delay in granting approval.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, union leaders said bank employees had supported the country during major challenges, including financial crises, demonetisation and the Covid-19 pandemic and argued that five-day banking was now a matter of work-life balance, dignity of labour and a modern working environment.

UFBU leaders warned that the prolonged delay was causing growing resentment among employees and officers.