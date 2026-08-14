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Home / Chandigarh / Bank staff press for 5-day work week, stage demonstration in Chandigarh

Bank staff press for 5-day work week, stage demonstration in Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:33 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Bank employees hold a demonstration at Sector 17, Chandigarh.
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Bank employees and officers staged a massive demonstration at Bank Square in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Thursday, demanding the immediate implementation of a five-day banking week.

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The protest was organised under the banner of the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) as part of a nationwide call, with demonstrations held after office hours in state capitals and major towns across the country. The programme followed a nationwide strike on January 27, 2026, over the same demand.

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UFBU leaders said the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) had already agreed to introduce a five-day banking week in the MoU, Settlement and Joint Note with bank unions and had recommended the proposal to the government. They questioned the continued delay in granting approval.

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Addressing the gathering, union leaders said bank employees had supported the country during major challenges, including financial crises, demonetisation and the Covid-19 pandemic and argued that five-day banking was now a matter of work-life balance, dignity of labour and a modern working environment.

UFBU leaders warned that the prolonged delay was causing growing resentment among employees and officers.

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