Bank unions defer 3-day strike after assurance from IBA

Bank unions deferred their three-day strike after getting an assurance from the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) late tonight.

Nearly 6,000 employees working in public sector banks in the Tricity were to go on strike over their long-pending demands. In view of the strike, which was to start on September 28, most bank branches remained open today, despite it being Sunday.

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The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), comprising seven unions of bank employees and officers had given a call for an all-India bank strike. The seven unions are the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI), Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF) and Indian National Bank Officers Congress (INBOC).

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Prem Pawar, deputy general secretary of the SBI Officers’ Association, said the unions had been demanding government approval for the implementation of a five-day work week in the banking industry and the declaration of the remaining Saturdays as holidays. The second and fourth Saturdays are already holidays for banks.

He said the demand had been recommended by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) based on the memoranda of understanding signed between the IBA and the UFBU on December 7, 2023, and the settlement note dated March 8, 2024.

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Pawar said the recommendation had been pending with the government for nearly two years. “Since there was no response from the government, the UFBU gave a call for a two-day strike on March 24 and 25, 2025. At that time, the government informed us that the issue was under active consideration and hence the strike was deferred. Even after this assurance, approval has not been given by the government,” he said.

He said the UFBU had now given a call for a three-day strike from September 28 to 30, followed by an indefinite strike from October 26.

Pawar said five-day working was already being followed in the RBI, LIC and GIC, while Central and state government offices, as well as stock exchanges, function from Monday to Friday. Money market and foreign exchange transactions are also closed on Saturdays and Sundays, he said.

“Since the second and fourth Saturdays are already holidays in banks, declaring the remaining Saturdays as holidays, with increased working hours from Monday to Friday, will not pose any major problem for bank customers, particularly when various alternative channels are available for accessing banking services,” he said.

He said the demand for a five-day working week had been under consideration for years. Under the 10th Bipartite Settlement/7th Joint Note signed in 2015, the IBA and the government had agreed to declare the second and fourth Saturdays as holidays. The remaining Saturdays continued to be full working days instead of half-day working days.

He said it had subsequently been agreed that working hours from Monday to Friday would be increased to facilitate the declaration of the remaining Saturdays as holidays. In 2023, after discussions, it was agreed that daily working hours from Monday to Friday would be increased by 40 minutes and the remaining Saturdays declared holidays.