Bankers protest in Chandigarh tricity over pending demands

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 20

More than 1,000 bank employees having affiliation with the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) participated in demonstrations at three locations in the tricity to protest against the ‘undue’ delay by the Indian Bank Association (IBA) in resolving pending issues, including introduction of five-day banking and updation of pension.

The lunch-time demonstration was held in front of Bank of India, main branch, Bank Square, Sector 17, Chandigarh, in front of the SBI Administrative Office (AO) building in Sector 68, Mohali, and the SBI AO building in Sector 5, Panchkula.

The union has also planned a two-day strike on January 30 and 31.

Jagdish Rai from the All India Bank Employees Association said the UFBU had been exhibiting patience with a hope that the IBA would come forward and resolve their issues through discussion and negotiations. He said as the talks did not materialise due to the alleged non-serious approach of the IBA, the UFBU decided to come out on streets to express resentment.

Opposing the delaying tactics of the IBA in resolving the pending issues, including the commencement of negotiations on the charter of demands for the wage revision, Sanjay Sharma, the convener of the UFBU (tricity), said the association had forced them to resort to agitation.