Banwarilal Purohit felicitates NSS, NCC cadets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 4

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit felicitated NSS and NCC cadets from Punjab and Chandigarh, who participated in the Republic Day parade at the Kartaya Path in New Delhi this year, at felicitation programme held at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The Governor appreciated the performance of the cadets who made a podium finish by securing the third position in the all-India ranking. The contingent won four gold, three silver and three bronze medals in various categories and events, besides trophies in a host of individual and team events.

Congratulating the young cadets on their spectacular performance, Purohit said they had made their state and the city proud by achievement.

Addressing the NCC cadets and NSS volunteers, the Governor asked them to uphold their pledge to be disciplined and responsible citizens of India and undertake positive community service in the spirit of selflessness and concern for fellow beings.

Stressing on the need to rid the country of corruption, the Governor exhorted the cadets to live by Mahatma Gandhi’s mantra of simple living and high thinking. He impressed upon them to lead a disciplined life of honesty and integrity.

The Governor also highlighted the importance of time management in the life of a successful person and called upon the students to unflinchingly focus on their goals.

