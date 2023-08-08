Chandigarh: Banwarilal Purohit grants Rs 30L for public welfare steps

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 7

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit has approved Rs 30 lakh for Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan. The funds are earmarked to support additional public welfare activities aimed at enhancing the community's well-being.

The announcement was made during an event at Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15, where Purohit inaugurated a computer educational centre and unveiled a state-of-the-art digitised library that catalogs rare books from esteemed Dwarka Dass Library of Lala Lajpat Rai.

The event was hosted by Satya Paul Grover, chairman, Servants of the People Society of Lala Lajpat Rai Ji.

