Banwarilal Purohit hands over insurance money to kin of Chandigarh MC employee

Chandigarh, January 5

Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today handed over the first accidental insurance cover of Rs 40 lakh to the kin of a deceased employee of the Municipal Corporation (MC) at a programme held at Rani Laxmi Bai Mahila Bhawan, Sector 38, today. Mayor Anup Gupta, Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra, Field General Manager, Punjab & Sind Bank, Chandigarh region, Chaman Lal Shienhmar were also present.

While addressing the beneficiaries and other employees of the MC, the Administrator said the MC had set an example of good governance through this scheme which secured the future of the families of employees who lost their lives, by providing insurance coverage to each and every one of their employees whether regular, contractual or outsourced.

He also congratulated and thanked the Punjab & Sind Bank for this noble step, which had offered the maximum benefit of the insurance cover to all MC employees.

The Mayor said this insurance cover was a big relief to the employees and their families. Earlier, in case of any accidental death of an outsource employee, the MC was unable to give relief to the family of the deceased employees.

He further said the MC had extended this social security net to each one of its 11,000 employees working in the different wings, including 925 door-to-door waste collectors, 543 daily wagers, 76 contractual staff and 5,272 outsourced employees, 1,100 employees of the Lions firm, which is looking after sanitation work.

Mitra said since, November, 2022, when the agreement with the Punjab and Sind Bank was signed, as many as 50 employees had lost their lives. In 46 cases of natural death, benefit of Rs 2.50 lakh had been given to the families of the deceased. Two employees had lost their lives in accidents and today, a benefit of Rs 40 lakh was being given to Prema Devi, wife of Ram Bali, Gardner of horticulture wing, MC, by the Administrator and the remaining cases were under process.

She said zero-balance salary accounts of all categories of employees had been opened in the P&SB, which offered insurance scheme.

