Bapu Dham girl Nandini corners Asian Games glory

From playing in the narrow lanes of Bapu Dham Colony to shining on the world stage, Nandini Sharma can add another feather to her cap by becoming the first international women cricketer from the city to receive a whopping Rs 3 crore cash award under the new 2023 Sports Policy of the Chandigarh Administration. She is part of the Indian women team that won the gold in the ongoing Asian Games in Japan today.

At Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, Aichi-Nagoya, the Indian women’s team won its second consecutive Asian Games gold today. The side defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs to win the country’s first gold in the current edition of the multi-sport event.

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Nandini, a regular member of the Indian women’s team, now stands eligible for the UT Administration’s cash award scheme, which mandates a cash award of Rs 3 Crore for the Asian Games winners. However, an official announcement is yet to be made in this regard.

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She is also the first women cricketer from the city to win an Asian Games gold.

In 2023, the UT Administration had revised its sports policy, announcing Rs 6 crore for an Olympics gold medal and Rs 3 crore for an Asian Games or Para Asian Games gold. Besides, a massive hike in cash awards was announced for other position holders and other categories.

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The city pacer played three matches in Japan and returned with her best figures of 3/25 against Bangladesh in the semifinal.

Nandini’s entry into the Indian team came after a dramatic turns of event. In May this year, she received her maiden India call-up following a stunning performance in the recent Women’s Premier League (WPL), and an injury to fellow Chandigarh player Kashvee Gautam. She was picked in the 15-player squad for a Test against England, but subsequently made established herself as a regular member of the Indian team. She went on to play the Women’s T20 World Cup. In 14 T20 Internationals, she has taken 17 wickets, with the best figures of 3/18. She was also part of the Indian team that won the ACC Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai earlier this month, defeating Sri Lanka by 72 runs.

Nandini hogged the national limelight by claiming 17 wickets in 10 matches playing for the Delhi Capitals in the WPL. She also claimed a five-wicket haul, including the first hat-trick of the WPL season, against Gujarat Giants. She was also part of the India squad that played in the Women’s Asia Cup Rising Stars Tournament in Bangkok this February.