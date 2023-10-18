Bapu Dham man gets life term for murder

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Jaibir Singh sentenced a 30-year-old man to undergo life imprisonment in a murder case.

The convict, Jai Kishan, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony in Sector 26.

As per the prosecution, the police had registered a case against Jai Kishan on a complaint of a woman, Simranjit Kaur. She had alleged that on July 27 last year, the accused had attacked her husband Avtar Singh with a knife. When she tried to rescue Avtar, the accused also stabbed her in stomach.

The complainant had stated that she ran a cosmetics and toys shop in Bapu Dham Colony and the accused also sold toys at a nearby shop. The accused allegedly asked her husband to vacate the shop or else he would put it on fire. When her husband tried to stop the accused from using such language, the accused in a state of anger pulled out a knife from his trousers and stabbed Avtar below left arm with an intention to kill him. Her husband later died in the hospital.

After hearing the arguments, the court had held the accused guilty of commission of offences punishable under Sections 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The counsel for Jai Kishan prayed for leniency during the arguments on the quantum of sentence. However, Hukam Singh, the public prosecutor, argued that the convict did not deserve leniency and should be awarded exemplary punishment.

The court sentenced the convict to undergo life imprisonment under Sections 302 and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 307 of the IPC. Both sentences will run concurrently.