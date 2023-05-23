Bar Association cannot pass resolution hindering court work: Tribunal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 22

In an out-of-the-ordinary order, a Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) here has asserted that no Bar Association has any authority whatsoever to pass a resolution hindering the work of a court or a tribunal.

“Such a resolution of the Bar has absolutely no meaning,” MM Dhonchak, presiding officer of DRT-2, asserted.

The Tribunal was hearing a matter between a bank and an organisation involving a debt of Rs 17,09,06,408. The organisation had filed a plea seeking the setting aside of an ex-parte order in the bank’s favour.

The presiding officer, during the course of hearing, was told that a notice was received by the applicants/defendants – company. However, they could not appear before the tribunal. An advocate, requested to represent them, did not appear thinking that April 13, 2022, was a Saturday and the matter would not be taken up for hearing because of resolution dated April 8, 2022, passed by the DRT Bar Association, Chandigarh, for suspension of work in the Tribunal “on account of vacation in the High Court”. The bank, on the other hand, submitted that the plea was filed after lapse of about six months and the advocate’s affidavit was not filed.

Dhonchak asserted the Supreme Court in the case of ‘Ramon Services Pvt Ltd versus Subash Kapoor and others’ had held that the strike/boycott by advocates was illegal. The court was under no obligation either to wait, or to adjourn, the case on account of strike/boycott call given by the advocates.

Dhonchak asserted it was also reiterated by the apex court that an advocate has no right to stall the court proceedings on the ground of strike/boycott decision taken by the advocates. The Supreme Court in one of the paragraphs of the judgment also cautioned the defaulting courts that they might be “contributory to the contempt of court”.

Referring to the facts and circumstances of the matter, Dhonchak added: “The tribunal is of the considered opinion that there being no warrant whatsoever to belie the expectations of the Supreme Court of India as observed above and the theory of suspension of work in the tribunal being contemptuous, it warrants to be thrown away like a hot potato. This tribunal has no agenda of playing to the gallery by becoming a party to the contempt of the Supreme Court”.

The observations came as Dhonchak ordered the setting aside of the ex-parte order in the bank’s favour after taking a lenient view, subject to payment of Rs 20,000 cost to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, Poor Patients’ Welfare Fund.