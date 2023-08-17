Chandigarh District Bar association celebrates I-Day

Chandigarh, August 16
The District Bar Association (DBA), Chandigarh, celebrated Independence Day on the district court premises. District and Sessions Judge Arunvir Vashista hoisted the national flag on the occasion. The bar association president, Shankar Gupta, said, “The association honoured the advocates who have completed 50 years of practice in the district court.”
