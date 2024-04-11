Bar Council issues notice to 3 banks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 10

The privilege committee of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council has directed chairmen of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank to appear in person or through representatives before it on May 10 on a complaint filed by the DRT Bar Association, Chandigarh.

The association recently approached the committee with a complaint that the banks have started directing lawyers to pay court fee from their own pocket at the time of filing applications before Debts Recovery Tribunal. They also alleged that court fee was very hefty and runs into lakhs that cannot be paid by ordinary lawyers.

