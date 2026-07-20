Bar council meets minister over Legal Aid Defence System

A delegation led by the Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana, comprising representatives of Bar associations and Bar leaders from Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory, Chandigarh, today met Union Minister for Law & Justice, Government of India, in New Delhi to apprise him of the serious concerns arising from the implementation of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel System (LADCS).

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The delegation submitted that while it remained fully committed to the constitutional objective of providing free and effective legal aid, the existing LADCS framework had adversely affected the independent Bar by diverting a substantial share of criminal legal aid work away from practising advocates.

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The delegation urged the Government of India to initiate an immediate review and rollback of the present LADCS structure and to evolve any future reform only after consultation with the Bar Council of India, state Bar councils and associations.

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The delegation also highlighted that the traditional panel advocated a system that had for decades effectively delivered legal aid while ensuring equitable distribution of work among practising advocates.

The Bar Council of Punjab & Haryana reiterated that its objective was not to oppose legal aid, but to ensure that access to justice was strengthened without compromising the independence of the Bar or the livelihood and professional growth of practising advocates. It expressed hope that through constructive dialogue with all stakeholders, appropriate solution would be evolved in the larger interest of the justice delivery system.