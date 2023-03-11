Bar Council modifies procedures to hear plaints against advocates

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh , March 10

Modifying the procedures for hearing complaints against advocates, the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has decided that replies/comments will be sought from the advocate only after the complaint has been cleared by the House.

A decision in this regard has been taken in the general house of the Bar Council.

In an order issued by Ashok Singla, the vice-chairman of the council, it has been decided by the house that replies/calling of comments from the advocate shall be only sought once the complaint has been cleared by the House at the first instance. The remaining procedure shall remain the same.

The order of the Bar Council mentions that nowadays, it has been observed that litigants have been filing professional misconduct complaints against the opposite party’s counsels, without any bona fide or substance and bereft of evidence.

This concern was taken up and considered in the General House of the Bar Council held on February 25.

“Filing a professional misconduct complaint against an advocate is a serious matter and for dealing with the same a standard of procedure is already in place, but a concern has been raised regarding baseless and misconceived complaints being filed against advocates, in which notices are issued as a part of standard procedure and comments are called from the concerned advocate. Members have pointed towards this rising trend of filing false complaints by opposite parties. misconceived litigants and vindictive persons which causes great mental and physical agony to advocates,” says the order.

The order further says that the complaint branch is directed to amend the standard of procedure for dealing with professional misconduct complaints.