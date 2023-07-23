Bar Council poll: Ashok Singla, Karanjit Singh eye chief’s post

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 22

The election for the post of the Punjab and Haryana Bar Council Chairman will see a face-off between Ashok Singla and Karanjit Singh, who remain in the fray after two other candidates today withdrew their nomination papers. The Bar Council elections are scheduled to be held on July 23.

A total of four contenders had filed the nomination papers for the much-coveted post. However, but Partap Singh and Raj Kumar Chauhan ended up withdrawing their nomination papers, leaving the two in the contention for the top post.

Meanwhile, Ranvir Singh Dhaka and Hargobinder Singh Gill are vying for the post of the Vice-Chairman.