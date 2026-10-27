Bareilly-bound sleeper bus attacked with swords, iron rods near Dera Bassi; passengers injured

A Bareilly-bound sleeper coach was vandalised and several passengers injured after a group of 8-10 youths allegedly attacked the bus driver, conductor and other staff with iron rods, sticks and swords near the Dera Bassi flyover on the Ambala-Chandigarh National Highway late Sunday night.

The attackers smashed the front windshield and windowpanes, damaged the lights and assaulted the bus staff, triggering panic among passengers. Some passengers, including women and children, jumped off the vehicle and ran for safety.

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A few passengers sustained injuries from broken glass and were given first aid. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

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According to the police, the bus operated by Harsh Bus Service was travelling from Chandigarh to Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh when it was attacked by unidentified persons allegedly associated with another transporter.

Preliminary information suggests that the attack may have stemmed from a rivalry between transporters over passenger seating and fares. Tensions over the issue had reportedly been simmering for some time. However, the police are investigating the motive behind the assault.

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After receiving information about the incident, Dera Bassi police inspected the spot and launched an investigation. CCTV footage from the area and nearby locations is being examined to identify the attackers.

Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.