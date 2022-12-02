Baseball umpires' clinic concludes

Chandigarh: Gurpreet Singh from Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 35, became the first official from the city to attend this year’s Baseball Federation of Asia and Baseball Association of Thailand umpires’ clinic in Bangkok. Gurpreet is among two officials from India, who were called to attend the clinic, which concluded recently.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The hexacopter was recovered in a joint operation by the Pun...