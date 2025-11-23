‘Baseless, emotional manipulation’: Union Minister Bittu slams rumour-mongering over controversial Chandigarh Bill

Amid an escalating political firestorm, the Centre’s proposal to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 stirred controversy. The plan — part of the now‑shelved 131st Constitution Amendment Bill — was later withdrawn. Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Ravneet Singh Bittu, on Sunday, dismissed the uproar as “deliberate rumour‑mongering.” He reaffirmed that “nothing — absolutely nothing — is happening that affects Punjab’s rights over Chandigarh.”

Advertisement

Speaking to The Tribune, the lone Punjab representative in the Modi Cabinet said repeated claims that the Centre intended to strip Punjab of its long‑standing administrative relationship with Chandigarh were “baseless, emotional manipulation” by opposition parties. “Chandigarh is dearer than life to Punjabis. As a Punjabi and as a minister, I say with full responsibility — nothing of the sort has happened, nothing is coming, and nothing will ever happen,” he asserted.

Advertisement

Bittu’s intervention comes hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued an official clarification stating that the Centre is only examining a proposal to “simplify the process of law-making” for the UT. The MHA underlined that no final decision has been taken, the proposal does not alter Chandigarh’s governance framework or its traditional ties with Punjab and Haryana, and that no Bill is being brought to the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament. It also assured that any decision would be taken only after “adequate consultation with all stakeholders.”

Advertisement

Referring to the political uproar triggered by media reports and fierce reactions from Punjab’s ruling AAP, Congress and SAD, Bittu said the controversy had been “manufactured without reading a single line of what was proposed.” Article 240, he stressed, “neither defines state capital nor boundaries,” and therefore “has nothing to do with Punjab’s rights.”

He also rejected speculation that the Centre planned to appoint a Lieutenant Governor for Chandigarh or restructure the UT’s administration. “Punjab’s Governor is Chandigarh’s Administrator. This talk of L-G, Delhi-model governance — these are lies. I categorically reject them,” he said.

Advertisement

Defending the Centre’s recent policy decisions — particularly those aligning service conditions of Chandigarh employees with Central norms — Bittu said the changes had benefited thousands of Punjab-origin employees, especially on retirement age and promotions. He accused the Congress of “creating the very problems it now pretends to oppose.”

Linking the current outrage to Panjab University and BBMB issues besides sensitive ongoing matters involving Chandigarh-based employees, he said attempts were being made to “spread panic among Punjabis.” He added that dates for the PU Senate elections — stalled since the university’s restructuring — would be announced “in the next few days.”

Calling for calm during “days of martyrdom,” Bittu said the BJP-led Central Government “will only strengthen Punjab’s rights, never dilute them.” He added, “Chandigarh is ours. Delhi is ours. Punjab is ours. Nothing will be done that Punjabis cannot accept.”