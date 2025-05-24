Basketball trials today
The Chandigarh Basketball Association will conduct selection trials to pick the local boys’ junior probable squad on May 24 at New Public School, Sector 18. The players born on or after January 1, 2007, and registered in Chandigarh will be eligible to take part in the trials.
The selected team will represent the team in the 75th Junior National Basketball Championship.
