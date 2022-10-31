Basketball trophy: Appar shines in Saupin’s victory

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 30

Appar Sood gathered 14 points to help Saupin’s School, Sector 32, log an easy (27-2) win over Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, in a boys’ U-14 category match during the ongoing 7th Bhagwant Singh Memorial Basketball Trophy, organised by Vivek High School, today. Rannajay scored three points for the Sector 26 team.

In another match, the hosts defeated Shemrock School, Mohali, (24-13). Ansh scored eight points for the winning side, while Navraj added four to Shemrock’s tally.

In the boys’ U-12 category, the host team defeated Strawberry Fields High School (20-14). Japsidak scored 12 points for the winning team.

In the girls’ U-12 event, Sacred Heart School, Sector 26, defeated Vivek High School (23-16). Smaya of Sacred Heart School scored 15 points.

In the girls’ U-14 category, Vivek High School defeated Ankur School, Panjab University Campus, (42-14). Prabhgun scored 16 points for the winning team.

In one of the semi-finals of the same age group, Yadavindra Public School (YPS), Mohali, overpowered Learning Paths School, Mohali, (25- 2). Amitoj scored 12 points for the winning side.

In the boys’ U-16 category, Vivek High School registered a (45-28) win over St Kabir Public School, Sector 26. Uddish scored 22 points for the winning side. YPS School ousted Shishu Niketan School, Mohali, (35-11). Anantveer scored 26 points for the winning team.

In the girls’ U-16 semis, Saupin’s School lost to Sacred Heart School (21-30). Manyata scored nine points to help her side log easy win.