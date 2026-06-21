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Home / Chandigarh / Bassi Pathana-Morinda road to be blocked by farmers tomorrow

Bassi Pathana-Morinda road to be blocked by farmers tomorrow

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Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 07:34 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Farmers after the meeting in Bassi Pathana on Saturday.
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The Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Sidhupur) will block the Bassi Pathana-Morinda road on June 22 to protest the government’s failure to ensure the timely supply of essential fertilisers.

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The decision was taken at a meeting held in Bassi Pathana town on Saturday. Farmers said they were upset over the non-availability of urea during the ongoing paddy cultivation season.

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Addressing those present on the occasion, union’s district secretary Gurjit Singh said farmers were facing serious difficulties due to the unavailability of urea.

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He claimed that several cooperative societies had not received even a single bag of urea despite paddy crop requiring the fertiliser nearly 20 days after transplantation.

He alleged that some private dealers and cooperative societies were forcing farmers to purchase unnecessary products along with urea.

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“Farmers who refuse to buy such items are allegedly being denied fertiliser, leading to their exploitation,” he said.

Gurjit Singh said a delegation of the union had met officials and raised the issue.

The farmer leader said the officials told them that fresh stocks of urea had not arrived. He said farmers could no longer wait as the crop urgently needed the fertiliser at this stage.

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